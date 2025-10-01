Bucs running back Bucky Irving has foot sprain, is week-to-week: Report

TAMPA, Fla. — Bucky Irving has a foot sprain, according to the report, but is not expected to be sidelined with a long-term injury.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted on social media the Bucs running back was spotted at practice on crutches in a walking boot.

Schefter said sources with the Bucs said Irving has a foot sprain and it is not a long-term injury. He is considered week-to-week.

Buccaneers do not fear Bucky Irving’s foot sprain is a long-term injury, per source. The team considers it a week-to week-injury. https://t.co/F1krIW7QEG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2025

The Tampa Bay Bucs have been dealing with many injuries to key players this season, including WR Mike Evans being sidelined for several games and DT Calijah Kancey with a season-ending injury