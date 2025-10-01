Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bucs running back Bucky Irving has foot sprain, is week-to-week: Report

Peter Joneleit/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) rushes with the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept 28, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
TAMPA, Fla. — Bucky Irving has a foot sprain, according to the report, but is not expected to be sidelined with a long-term injury.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted on social media the Bucs running back was spotted at practice on crutches in a walking boot.

Schefter said sources with the Bucs said Irving has a foot sprain and it is not a long-term injury. He is considered week-to-week.

The Tampa Bay Bucs have been dealing with many injuries to key players this season, including WR Mike Evans being sidelined for several games and DT Calijah Kancey with a season-ending injury

