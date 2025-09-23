Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bucs WR Mike Evans out for multiple weeks due to injury: Report

Peter Joneleit/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) takes the field after half time during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to be without top wide receiver Mike Evans for multiple weeks due to injury.

ESPN's Jenna Laine, who covers the Bucs, said on X a source told her Mike Evans will miss 3 to 4 weeks with a hamstring strain.

The Pro Bowl receiver suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 29-27 win over the New York Jets.

Evans has had 140 yards receiving and one touchdown so far this season.

Injuries continue to pile up for the Bucs, who Last week lost DT Calijah Kancey to a season-ending injury and RT Luke Goedeke for multiple weeks due to a foot injury.

