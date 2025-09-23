Bucs WR Mike Evans out for multiple weeks due to injury: Report

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to be without top wide receiver Mike Evans for multiple weeks due to injury.

ESPN's Jenna Laine, who covers the Bucs, said on X a source told her Mike Evans will miss 3 to 4 weeks with a hamstring strain.

Source tells me Mike Evans has a moderate hamstring strain. 3-4 weeks. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 23, 2025

The Pro Bowl receiver suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 29-27 win over the New York Jets.

Evans has had 140 yards receiving and one touchdown so far this season.

Injuries continue to pile up for the Bucs, who Last week lost DT Calijah Kancey to a season-ending injury and RT Luke Goedeke for multiple weeks due to a foot injury.