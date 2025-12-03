Bucs WRs Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan return to practice

TAMPA, Fla. — Help is on the way as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) prepare for a final push for a fifth consecutive division title

Tampa Bay officially opened the 21-day practice window on Wednesday for wide receivers Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan.

Evans broke his collarbone in Week 7 at Detroit and missed the last five games.

“Physically, he’s fine. He’s been running,” coach Todd Bowles said. “I can’t tell you that he’s hit anybody. We have to see him in a football atmosphere, running routes pattern-wise, getting acclimated to that. It will be good to see (Thursday).”

McMillan fractured three vertebrae in his neck during a preseason game at Pittsburgh.

“We’ll see how they progress continually,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “For J-Mac, it’s been a long time coming back to training camp. He’s worked his tail off to get to this point.”

Fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin returned from a leg injury in Week 12, and running back Bucky Irving came back from shoulder and foot injuries in Week 13.

With the return of Evans and McMillan, the Bucs will be close to full strength on offense.

“We know what kind of playmakers they are,” Godwin said. “Mike is one of the best players of all time. J-Mac is a young guy. He’s shown incredible promise for us. Any time we’re able to have the full room together, it’s going to be pretty sweet.”

It’s unclear how much more time they’ll miss, but a return to practice indicates the Bucs plan to activate them soon.

“It will keep getting better for us,” Mayfield said. “Like I said last week, we have what we need to win right now. Those pieces will be bonuses for us.”

The Bucs hold a half-game lead over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South race.

Four of the Bucs' last five games come against division rivals, starting this Sunday at 1 p.m. against the New Orleans Saints (2-10).



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.