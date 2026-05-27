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Stormwatch 2026

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WFTS
Stormwatch 2026 Thumbnail
Posted

FLORIDA — The Tampa Bay area did not see a hurricane make landfall in 2025, but as the 2026 season starts, Tampa Bay 28 has everything you need to know to be prepared for whatever this year brings.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips hosts Stormwatch 2026at 8 p.m. on May 28.

The special will feature:

  • Meteorologist Greg Dee looking back at the 2025 hurricane season and why it was quiet for Florida.
  • A full breakdown of hurricane supplies and how to get your kit ready.
  • A return to Treasure Island, where the community is still recovering from the 2024 hurricane season.

How to watch

Tampa Bay 28 - Stormwatch 2026
All the essential information to weather any storm this season might throw our way:
Gulf Harbors housing market still feeling effects of 2024 hurricanes Homeowners still waiting on Elevate Florida as hurricane season nears

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