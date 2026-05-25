Gulf Harbors housing market still feeling effects of 2024 hurricanes

GULF HARBORS, Fla. — The hurricanes of 2024 left lasting damage across Tampa Bay, reshaping neighborhoods and changing the housing market in some waterfront communities.

In the Gulf Harbors community of New Port Richey, many homeowners are still rebuilding months after flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

Pedro Rodriguez was one of the residents whose home flooded during the storm. Since then, he has spent much of his time helping neighbors repair damaged homes throughout the community.

“It all started because my neighbors needed some help,” Rodriguez said. “And there were a lot of contractors that say they’ll do some things. A lot of people came in town. The hurricane chasers. And they come in and tear up houses. Yeah, just give me this. And I felt bad. So that kind of motivated me to help them.”

Rodriguez said he also sees renovating homes as a way to help preserve the neighborhood’s value.

“What better to help my neighborhood to keep the value and everything looking good,” he said.

Throughout Gulf Harbors, some homes have already been renovated while others remain under construction. Other properties still show little sign of repair work.

“There’s a lot of homes that nothing’s been done,” Rodriguez said. “You don’t know the circumstances. If they don’t have the know-all or they don’t know somebody.”

Judi Pobst, a realtor and Gulf Harbors resident, said the market has started stabilizing, though conditions have changed since the storms.

“In some ways it’s gotten back to normal,” Pobst said.

She said home prices have not dropped dramatically, particularly for renovated properties.

“They are pretty similar. Maybe a little bit of adjustment since 2024,” Pobst said. “But these are newly renovated homes. They are brand spanking new. Most of them, a lot of them have brand new AC, new plumbing, new electrical, new kitchens, new bathrooms, and new flooring.”

According to local market data, average home prices in the area are down about 13% from last year, while the average number of days a home stays on the market has increased from 47 to 81 days.

Carl Mowry recently purchased a home in the community and said the storms did not discourage him from buying waterfront property.

“I know this area is pretty good for flooding,” Mowry said. “It was a storm. It can happen anywhere. A tornado can happen anywhere. So, Gulf Harbors is to me one of your premier communities to live in waterfront.”

Other residents, however, have chosen to leave the area after experiencing severe flooding. Some relocated to elevated homes, while others moved farther inland.

There are also homeowners still waiting on insurance claims or unable to afford renovation costs, leaving some damaged homes untouched.

Even so, Pobst said demand for waterfront living remains strong.

“This is the time you want to get your boat in the water,” she said. “This is the time you want to be on the beach. This is just a fantastic lifestyle here in Gulf Harbors and now is a great time to buy.”



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.