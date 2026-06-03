Remembering the night Tropicana Field lost its roof during Hurricane Milton

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Opening Day 2026 marked more than the start of a new baseball season for the Tampa Bay Rays. It also marked the return of baseball to Tropicana Field, more than 18 months after Hurricane Milton ripped apart the stadium's roof during one of the storm's most memorable moments.

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A sold-out crowd filled the ballpark as fans celebrated the reopening of the stadium following extensive repairs.

"Shout out to the city of St. Pete and all the Tampa Bay Rays fans for showing up for us for the first game after everything that the city has been through," said Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson on Opening Day.

The saga started on Oct. 9, 2024, as Hurricane Milton slammed into the Tampa Bay area.

During live storm coverage,

"I had just gotten a tip something was up, so we came to the fifth-floor balcony of the Tru by Hilton Hotel," reporter Erik Waxler recalled. "With the rain and wind at full blast, we got our first look at the destruction going on at Tropicana Field."

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Moments later, viewers watched the damage unfold live.

"Denis, we have something unbelievable to show you," Waxler said during the broadcast. "The roof. A big portion of it has ripped off."

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Earlier that day, Waxler had photographed dark clouds gathering above the stadium from the same vantage point. One photo, taken at 4:23 p.m., became one of the last images of Tropicana Field before the roof was destroyed.

As the storm intensified, additional sections of the dome peeled away.

"You wonder, the more the wind gets inside, if we'll see other parts of it blow off," Waxler said during the live coverage.

While there were initial concerns about the stadium's structural integrity, the damage was largely confined to the roof and interior. The roof was declared a total loss, and water intrusion caused millions of dollars in additional damage throughout the facility.

ABC News Winds from Hurricane Milton ripped off Tropicana Field's roof on 10/9/24.

The morning after the storm, pieces of the roof were scattered across nearby neighborhoods. Some residents collected fragments as souvenirs.

The storm also damaged other parts of downtown St. Petersburg, including a construction crane that collapsed into a nearby office building.

In the months that followed, city leaders faced a major decision about the future of Tropicana Field. Ultimately, officials chose to repair and restore the stadium for the Rays' return.

By late 2025, workers were installing replacement roof panels while crews continued repairs inside the facility.

Residents who witnessed the destruction firsthand said the memory remains vivid.

"Actually, coming outside and just seeing the roof completely gone. It was so, so sad. So sad," said St. Petersburg resident Leydin Chavez.

Alexander Arenburg, who lives and works near the stadium, recalled the frightening scene as the roof came apart.

"What happened was it was blowing everywhere. The whole roof. It was flapping and making noise and everyone was freaking out."

As repairs progressed, city officials worked closely with the Rays and Major League Baseball to ensure the stadium would be ready for the 2026 season.

"Everything has been done with a lot of thought, a lot of effort. Done correctly. Working collaboratively with Tampa Bay Rays, with Major League Baseball. And it hasn't been easy. There's been a lot of back and forth and a lot of pushing and shoving and giving and taking here," said Raul Quintana, an architect with the City of St. Petersburg.

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The restoration ultimately cost about $60 million.

When the Rays took the field for Opening Day, the project reached its long-awaited conclusion. For many fans, the game represented more than baseball. It was a symbol of the city's recovery from one of the most destructive storms in its history.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.