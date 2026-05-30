Evacuation zones in Hillsborough County have changed for 2026 hurricane season

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County said it has expanded and updated hurricane evacuation zones for the 2026 season.
The County said the zone changes are more significant than in previous years.
In some areas of the county, Zone A expanded.
Some parcels are now in Zone C when they were in Zone D.
Hillsborough County said Zone E was also expanded because some neighborhoods are connected to major throughfares.
Evacuation zone map available here.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier
Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier