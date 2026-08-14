Man sentenced to 4 life terms in DoorDash attack in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man convicted of kidnapping and raping a DoorDash driver, shooting another woman and robbing a third victim was sentenced to four life prison terms in Hillsborough County.

The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office said jurors took about 20 minutes to convict Joseph Killins on charges tied to multiple violent crimes investigated by the Tampa Police Department.

Prosecutors said Killins kidnapped and raped a DoorDash driver, shot another woman and robbed a different woman the following day.

The three victims testified during the trial and were in the courtroom when Killins was sentenced.