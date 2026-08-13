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813 Day: How to score deals and celebrate in Tampa

813 Day
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813 Day
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TAMPA, Fla. — August 13 is known as 813 Day in Tampa, an annual celebration of the city’s pride, culture, and community. From deals to community events, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate.

Visiting Tampa Bay is hosting an 813 Day Bash from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. There will be all kinds of vendors offering deals and discounts, and plenty of activities including giveaways and Tampa Bay mascot appearances.

WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee talks 813 Day Bash celebration

Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by downtown Tampa ahead of 813 Day Bash

Besides the 813 Day Bash, there are plenty more community events to celebrate:

Businesses across the city will be offering deals to celebrate. For the full list of deals, click here.

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