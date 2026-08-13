813 Day: How to score deals and celebrate in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — August 13 is known as 813 Day in Tampa, an annual celebration of the city’s pride, culture, and community. From deals to community events, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate.
Visiting Tampa Bay is hosting an 813 Day Bash from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. There will be all kinds of vendors offering deals and discounts, and plenty of activities including giveaways and Tampa Bay mascot appearances.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee talks 813 Day Bash celebration
Besides the 813 Day Bash, there are plenty more community events to celebrate:
- 813 Tech Day: A community-wide celebration of Tampa Bay’s growing tech and innovation scene.
- 813 Day at Hyde Park Village: Celebrates Tampa pride with a day of live music and exclusive offers.
- 813 Day at Shuffle: Check out specials on Tampa-related merchandise at 5 p.m. on Aug. 13.
- 813 Day at AmRoC: AMRoC Fab Lab will celebrate local innovation with hands-on activities and maker demonstrations.
- 813 Day at M.Bird: There will be local vendors, live music, handcrafted goods and specialty cocktails.
- 813 Day at Sparkman's Wharf: Celebrate the special day with discounted admission and exclusive restaurant and retail offers.
Businesses across the city will be offering deals to celebrate. For the full list of deals, click here.
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