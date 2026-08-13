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Free 'back to school' bagels for kids this weekend at Baygulls in Town 'n' Country

Students must be present to receive a free bagel and schmear.
Free "back to school" bagels for kids this weekend at Baygulls Bakery in Town 'n' Country. Students must be present Fri-Sun to receive a free bagel and schmear.
Free 'back to school' bagels for kids this weekend at Baygulls in Town 'n' Country
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TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — There are two big deals happening in Town 'n' Country this weekend!

On Friday, Good Morning Tampa Bay will bring its live Community Show to the area, visiting the people and places that make the area so special. The show starts at 6 a.m.

And on Friday through Sunday, Baygulls Bakery will be giving free "back to school" bagels and a schmear to any student who walks through the door.

Baygulls — the delicious dream realized by former baseball teammates Sean Marsiglia and Matt Cerasaro — is celebrating its one-year anniversary of making authentic New York bagels fresh and hand-rolled every day.

(They also serve a classic BEC — bacon, egg, and cheese, that is — that would no doubt get a New Yorker's approval, as well.)

"We're happy that we started the bagel boom in Tampa," says Matt, a bagel ringer from New York that Sean brought in for his expertise. "Boiled and baked, barley malt syrup, we're not cutting any corners."

Sean, who is also the man behind the popular Three Brothers Pizza locations, says the new venture has been a success — and an education.

"I now know more about bread and bagels than ever," he says, smiling.

Baygulls Bakery is located at 10007 W. Hillsborough Ave, Tampa.

For a full menu, go here.

For more delicious Sean Daly hijinks, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.


Share Your Story with Sean

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.
Contact Sean Daly

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