National and local partners line up behind $6.8 billion Gas Plant District redevelopment in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — National companies and local organizations are joining forces to push forward ARK Ellison Horus’ $6.8 billion vision to transform St. Petersburg’s Historic Gas Plant District into a hub of innovation, culture and community.

The locally led development team, formed by ARK Investment Management, Ellison Development and Horus Construction, has secured letters of interest from industry leaders, including Moss, Jacobs, Kimley-Horn, the Pinellas County Housing Authority, St. Petersburg Housing Authority and Evara Health. The proposed 95.5-acre redevelopment seeks to deliver thousands of new housing units, cultural institutions, green space and a robust innovation ecosystem.

“This level of interest reinforces the strength of the proposal and the seriousness of our commitment to getting this right,” said Casey Ellison, CEO of Ellison Development. “From day one, our focus has been on assembling the very best partners to help bring the full Gas Plant District vision to life. These are well-known, trusted companies with deep experience delivering complex, transformative projects. Each brings unique and extraordinary value, and their interest strengthens the original plan and our ability to deliver lasting impact for St. Petersburg residents.”

The proposal builds on a commitment to restorative justice and economic inclusion, aiming to fulfill promises made decades ago following the displacement of the original Gas Plant community. Engagement with city officials, community leaders and potential partners will continue as the proposal undergoes review by St. Petersburg leaders.