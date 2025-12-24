Homemade quilts bring Christmas cheer to Pasco County veterans

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Some Christmas cheer was delivered this week to a group of Pasco County veterans after a Tampa Bay 28 viewer reached out following a story highlighting the struggles faced by local veterans.

Mary Lou King has been making quilts for the past 18 years, not for herself, but for others.

“Well, I’ve got a soft heart for veterans to begin with," said King. But a lot of my friends are quilters. And I said, 'Gee, I’d like to try that,' and I just kind of ran with it.”

King said people donate the material and she does all the work.

“Whatever fabric I pick up. Whatever I design. I think I’ll do this today,” King said.

Over the years, King has made and donated hundreds of quilts. After seeing a recent Tampa Bay 28 story about a new affordable housing development for veterans, she contacted reporter Erik Waxler to ask if he could help connect her with local veterans who might appreciate her work.

That outreach led her to Steps to Recovery in New Port Richey.

“Recovery is a way of life, and helping others is what we do,” said Program Manager Don Baker.

Steps to Recovery is a residential program with 52 beds for veterans. It focuses on helping them navigate challenges, including addiction, while working toward stability and independence.

Army veteran Victor Vargas said the program changed his life.

“I came here. They helped me with my benefits. Get me on track. Two meetings a day,” said Vargas.

Just in time for Christmas, King delivered her quilts to the veterans at the facility.

“You were my pathway to finding this place,” King said.

“Oh, I was like the quilts must be nice. I know they have more sentimental value than anything. She’s just giving back. That’s the first time I met her. She seems like a nice lady and very talented,” said Vargas.

King said quilting is an essential part of her life, and seeing others enjoy her work makes the effort worthwhile.

“It’s heartwarming, and it keeps you warm, and it’s just something that somebody made, and it makes a little bit extra special," said King.

More information about Steps to Recovery is available here.



