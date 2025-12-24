Pasco County issues first check through hurricane recovery program

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — An oversized check for $23,872.05 delivered Tuesday marked a milestone in Pasco County’s long hurricane recovery, as a New Port Richey family became the first to receive assistance through the county’s Better Future Individual Housing Program.

Steven and Crystle Onishenko and their four children suffered damage to their home during Hurricane Milton. When federal assistance from FEMA failed to come through, the family paid for repairs out of pocket.

Now, funding from Pasco County will reimburse those expenses.

“They made it simple for our family, and they could definitely make it simple for your family,” said Steven.

“It was really, really helpful, and everybody here in Pasco County has done a great job in making sure this was an easy process,” said Crystle.

The Better Together Individual Housing Program is funded through a $585 million federal Community Development Block Grant awarded to Pasco County following last year’s destructive hurricane season. Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused widespread damage across the county, flooding neighborhoods, wrecking homes, and leaving many homeowners struggling to afford repairs months later.

County officials said the program is designed to help residents who were unable to fully recover through insurance or FEMA assistance. Qualified homeowners may receive funding for repairs that were already completed, work that remains unfinished or other hurricane-related expenses.

Pasco County has spent much of the past year holding public meetings, collecting damage assessments and developing recovery programs as residents continue to navigate the long-term impacts of the storms.

“We are talking about sums of money that make a huge difference in people's lives. This is a real program. This is real money helping people, and I hope this event really encourages people to come out because we can do a lot of good in this community, said Chuck Lane, the county’s director of Disaster Recovery Resources.

County officials say more than 600 applications have already been submitted. The program will remain open until funding is exhausted or applications stop coming in.

“Getting the word out is such a big deal for people to know. I talked to people last night, five families in the Sea Ranch area didn’t know there was help out there for them. So we know we need to still get the word out there, and this is a great way to get started with the first check,’’ said Jack Mariano, current chair of the Pasco County Commission.

Information about eligibility and the application process is available here.



