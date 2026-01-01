Pasco Kids First warns of post-holiday rise in child abuse cases

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — As families wrap up the holiday season, child advocates are warning of a troubling trend that often emerges in the new year. Local experts say the weeks surrounding the holidays can bring increased stress inside homes, putting some children at greater risk.

Pasco Kids First works with law enforcement during the investigative stage of child abuse cases, providing support to children during what advocates describe as some of the most frightening moments of their lives.

“What we are really trying to do is ensure that child victims of crime receive justice and they are taken care of because they are the most fragile in our community,” CEO Mike Trepper said.

Pasco Kids First reports there are more than 5,000 cases of child abuse and neglect reported each year in Pasco County. Trepper said the organization sees a 10 to 20 percent increase in cases during January and February following the holiday season.

“It magnifies things that are already going on in the home. Maybe there is power imbalances. Maybe there are food insecurity. Maybe there is joblessness. Maybe there are other stressors that are already in the home, and the holiday time is just stressful for everyone,” Trepper said.

Advocates like Jessica Perry stress the importance of awareness, early intervention, and community support, encouraging adults to watch for warning signs during high-stress periods.

“I would highly recommend just making sure that you are educated. Staying in touch with loved ones and family members during this time of the year so that if you are having a hard time experiencing higher stress levels during the time of year that you are connecting with others so that you can have a way to get through those hard times,” Perry said.

Because many abuse cases are tied to drug abuse, Pasco Kids First has increased its drug prevention efforts. The organization also teaches people how to use Narcan and how to safely dispose of prescription medication.

Pasco Kids First also offers a trauma therapy program for children that concludes with participants creating a T shirt highlighting the message they have learned.

“This one is really important. ‘You are not alone.’ One of the things that really we take pride in that’s so important is to make sure that victims, specifically child victims, feel that they are not alone,” Perry said.

Suspected abuse can be reported by calling 1-800-96-ABUSE.



