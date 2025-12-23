LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department is investigating after a dozen dogs were dumped at a Largo park.

The puppies were discovered in a bin on Friday, Dec.19, at Taylor Park in Largo.

WATCH: Largo Police investigating after 12 dogs with parvo dumped at local park

Jamie McKnight, founder of Pawlicious Poochie Pet Rescue, said police reached out to her.

She said the dogs tested positive for canine parvovirus, a contagious and potentially deadly virus.

She believes the dogs came from a backyard breeder.

"I think they had a bunch of puppies. It’s Christmas time, everybody wants puppies and I think dogs started to get sick, possibly passed away, and they got rid of a bad batch so to speak and what better way to get rid of them... just dump them so I think that’s what we’re looking at," said McKnight.

Parvovirus attacks a dog's gastrointestinal tract and immune system. It causes vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration.

Skyway Animal Hospital in St. Petersburg is caring for 10 puppies and two female adult dogs.

Dr. Jeff Cartzendafner encourages dog owners to be careful at Taylor Park, where the dogs were discovered.

"I really would recommend any owner that takes their dogs to that specific park, not to take any dog that's unvaccinated for parvovirus. If your dog is vaccinated, they're at a pretty good level of not getting it, but still take some precautions," said Dr. Jeff Cartzendafner with Skyway Animal Hospital.

At the animal hospital, the dogs are isolated as they receive treatment.

McKnight said treatment can cost at least $3,000 per dog.

The pet rescue is accepting donations.

"They're full-breed, Shiba Inu. We’ve got a 6 to 7 week old litter, and then we have 8 to 9 week old litter, and then the moms are probably about a year, maybe a year and a half, very, very young," said McKnight.

Dr. Cartzendafner said parvovirus is preventable through vaccination.

"So vaccination, we start puppies around eight weeks old, and they finish by about 16 weeks, but for the first eight weeks, they’re protected from their mom's antibodies from the colostrum and from their milk, so as long as the moms are vaccinated, the puppy should be okay," he said.

McKnight hopes the dogs make a full recovery and may be available for adoption within the next two months.

"We’re hoping, obviously, everyone survives. We’ll get them all vaccinated and microchipped, spayed, neutered, and then find them all amazing homes," she said.

Donations may be made to Pawlicious Poochie Pet Rescue here, or directly to the Skyway Animal Hospital.

If anyone has information about who left the dogs in Taylor Park, please contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730, reference case number: 25-011306.



