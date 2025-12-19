Tampa Bay mother grieves the loss of her oldest son who died in a DUI crash

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay mother is grieving the loss of her oldest son after police said an impaired driver struck and killed him while he was riding his motorcycle.

April Joy said her 19-year-old son, Tyler, was visiting with friends.

They spent the evening watching movies and playing basketball. He was on his way home when the crash happened.

"It just hurts because it just leaves such a hole. I literally can't even explain what it feels like," said Joy.

Tampa Police said the crash happened on County Line Road East near Grand Hampton Drive on Dec. 6, around 2:30 a.m.

Police said 50-year-old Mauricus Green was traveling westbound and attempted to make a southbound turn onto Grand Hampton Drive.

Tyler was traveling eastbound on County Line Road East on his motorcycle. Police said Green struck and killed the teen.

Joy said her family, including Tyler's younger brother, rushed to the hospital.

"I looked at him, and there wasn't a scratch on his face because he had a helmet, but he was gone. My baby was gone," said Joy.

Police said Green showed signs of impairment and was arrested on scene for DUI manslaughter.

He has since been released on bail.

"It's okay to drink, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying yourself, there's nothing wrong with drinking and having a good time and socializing, but just don’t drive, don’t drive, have a designated driver, call Lyft, call Uber," said Joy.

Joy said her son graduated from Wesley Chapel High School, where he was on the swim team. He had a good job and planned to attend the University of Phoenix.

"Tyler was an overachiever. He already had his AA degree done in high school. He graduated with it. He graduated with honors. He had a black belt in Taekwondo. He swam varsity on the Wesley Chapel High School swim team," she said.

She urges all drivers to think before getting behind the wheel. She said one decision can destroy another family's life.

"Going through all the pictures, the beautiful memories, he had a beautiful life, but he should’ve had more of that, you know," said Joy.

A family friend started a GoFundMe page to help Tyler's family.



Share Your Story with Julie



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.