TAMPA, Fla. — Children's Home Network needs more toy donations, especially for teenagers.

The non-profit organization hosts an annual toy drive that collects thousands of toys, gift cards, and bikes for children in foster care and families within its community programs.

Ariana Drew with Children's Home Network said the organization needs more toys for teenagers, such as mountain bikes.

"Things are tight for everybody. People still showed up for people they don’t know to help them and support them, so it’s always really amazing to me," said Drew.

Toy donations come from both local organizations and private donors. Top donors include JPMorgan Chase, Suncoast Credit Union, Sunshine Health, and The Hard Rock.

Wild 94.1's Orlando Davis also hosted an annual toy drive and collected donations.

"He spends a week up in a tower every year for us, collecting toys and donations, and those toys go directly to all of our clients. Once they arrive at our campus, all of our programs come, and they shop for their clients directly so they're able to pick toys and gifts," said Drew.

Toy donations may be dropped off through Thursday, Dec. 18.

People may drop off donations at 10909 Memorial Highway, Tampa, FL, 33615.

