RV caught fire towing truck on I-4, exit ramp to SR-557 closed

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said an RV towing a pickup truck caught fire on I-4 caught fire on Tuesday after experiencing mechanical issues.

FHP said the RV was traveling westbound on I-4, towing the pickup truck, when it caught fire just after 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Officials said the RV stopped along the exit ramp to SR-557, which is currently closed as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol

No injuries were reported and FHP said troopers are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.