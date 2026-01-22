2 dead after Hardee County collision on Florida Cracker Trail: FHP

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are dead after a collision Wednesday morning on Florida Cracker Trail in Hardee County.
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a Kia was headed north on County Road 663, approaching an intersection stop sign of State Road 64 shortly before noon on Jan. 21, when a semi tractor-trailer was headed east on State Road 64.
FHP said the Kia "violated the right of way" of the semi tractor-trailer, when the Kia collided with the trailer part.
The 35-year-old Fort Myers driver of the Kia and the 22-year-old Cape Coral passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. FHP said the 25-year-old Fort Myers passenger of the Kia who suffered critical injuries was hospitalized.
FHP did not report if there were any injuries connected to the 71-year-old Wauchula driver of the semi tractor-trailer.
The crash is under investigation.
26-year-old Manatee County woman survives workplace shooting after being shot 4 times
Summer Freitag was working at a lab processing center when she witnessed a deadly shooting on Thursday, Jan.15.