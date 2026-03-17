New Tampa Bay area transportation service helping seniors in memory care

LARGO, Fla. — For many, getting a ride is as simple as clicking an app on your phone, however, there are others out there that say transportation is one of their biggest hurdles. So, a new business to Tampa Bay, Tootle, decided to fill that need by putting wheels on the ground.

John and Noreen Strassenreiter say, when it comes to something as basic as transportation, the senior population, and more specifically the memory care population, tends to be overlooked.

Noreen is one of 56 residents of Arden Courts memory care in Largo, every one of them with their own unique challenges when it comes to leaving the facility.

“Because they don’t have their own vehicle here, there are many residents who are wheelchair bound and need walkers, and getting those devices into the van and then moving seats and folding seats down, it was very difficult for the staff here to do that,” said husband John.

So, residents, family members and staff were excited to hear about a new company that just rolled into Tampa Bay, Tootle, founded in Chicago.

“We are a wheelchair accessible transportation company, seven days a week, we are door to door, we have no mileage limitations, and we take anybody anywhere they want to go, an appointment, an event, family get together, it doesn’t matter we’re here for them,” said Co-Founder Tom Dacy.

Arden Courts says when it comes to transporting people living with dementia, Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s it’s a very delicate process.

“The goal is to always stay nice, calm, cool and reserved and it takes an experienced driver in order to do that, other services we feel rush our patients and then they become overwhelmed and that will lead to a bad trip out,” said Tracie Schumm, Memory Care Advisor with Arden Courts.

Tootle says in just their first year on the road they’re already averaging 100 rides a month, working with dozens of facilities.

John and Noreen say it’s nice to know their needs are no longer taking a back seat in the transportation community.

“When you are dealing with drivers that know something about Dementia care and Alzheimer’s care, the friendliness, the greeting, that counts for a lot, both for the resident and the spouses who go along, so you can feel comfortable and safe,” said John.

Dacy said it’s that heartfelt thank you from the passengers that makes every ride totally worth it.

“That’s why we do it, that’s the most gratifying aspect of this, when they appreciate what we do because we appreciate and are sensitive of where they need to go and their needs,” said Dacy.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.