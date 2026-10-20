Another Florida rep sent suspicious letters

SUNRISE, Fla. — South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz has become the latest representative in the state to receive a suspicious letter.
The letter was sent to her district office in Sunrise.
The letter is similar to others received around the country. She says initial tests were negative for any kind of hazardous material, but the FBI and postal inspectors are investigating who sent it.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges