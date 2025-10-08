As U.S. airports see impacts from shutdown, financial experts share advice if federal workers miss paychecks

TAMPA, Fla. — As the government shutdown continues, reports indicate potential impacts at airports nationwide.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to three of our local airports, Sarasota Bradenton (SRQ), St. Pete-Clearwater (PIE), and Tampa International (TPA), all who said they've seen no impacts or disruptions so far.

But the concern lingers if federal workers miss paychecks.

Scripps News reports that Friday marks the next payday for federal workers, and if the shutdown continues, those paychecks will not be issued.

Additionally, next week, on October 15, active-duty military members are also scheduled to receive their payments. However, in the event of a continued shutdown, those payments would also be halted.

“What we find for many consumers, savings are already tight. For a lot, they’re living from that paycheck to paycheck, and so there’s often not a lot to tap into,” said Zachary Churchill, the Vice President of Consumer and Mortgage Lending at Achieva Credit Union.

Churchill said look at a bare bones budget approach, focusing on the essentials.

If you're worried about your rent or mortgage, Churchill said, have a discussion early on with your landlord or lender.

"Although loans have an interest cost, frequently if it's for a short window of time, those rates are calculated based off of how much money you borrowed and for how many days, and so the total cost can be pretty modest,” said Churchill. “I think when they're in those situations, better to ask for the help upfront, get maybe a small loan, maybe a few thousand dollars to tide you over. With a credit union, there's no pre-payment penalties. You could always pay back the loan early, and your interest cost would be very minimal."



