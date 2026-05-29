BayCare patients with UnitedHealthcare may be out-of-network as of June 1. What you need to know

BayCare and UnitedHealthcare are working to reach an agreement by June 1 so that patients with UnitedHealthcare can continue receiving care at BayCare facilities. If you are a BayCare patient with UnitedHealthcare, here's what you need to know.

What plans are affected by the negotiation discussion?

UnitedHealthcare, UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage, UnitedHealthcare Medicaid, and United Behavioral Health (also known as Optum) are all under negotiation.

What will happen if an agreement is not reached by June 1?

If an agreement is not reached by June 1, BayCare could be considered out-of-network for UnitedHealthcare members with UnitedHealthcare, UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage, and United Behavioral Health (also known as Optum). If an agreement is not reached by June 15, BayCare could be considered out-of-network for UnitedHealthcare Medicaid, including Medicaid patients who also have United Behavioral Health (also known as Optum).

Will patients still be able to receive care from BayCare if a new agreement is not reached?

According to BayCare, if a new agreement is not reached, patients will lose in-network access to BayCare. This means while patients on some plans could still receive services from BayCare, United Healthcare might make patients responsible for a significantly greater portion of the cost of their care. Emergency care is always covered as in-network. Patients undergoing active courses of treatment may qualify for Continuity of Care (CoC) benefits to continue that care on an in-network basis; contact UnitedHealthcare at the number on the back of your insurance card to find out if you may qualify for CoC benefits.