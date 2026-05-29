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Meteorologist Greg Dee visits West Zephyrhills Elementary School

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited a second-grade class at West Zephyrhills Elementary School as they prepped for the end of the school year.
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits West Zephyrhills Elementary School
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits West Zephyrhills Elementary School
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  • Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited a second-grade class at West Zephyrhills Elementary School as they prepped for the end of the school year.
  • Greg got to check out their new building, which the students had just moved into after winter break.
    WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits West Zephyrhills Elementary School
    Meteorologist Greg Dee visits West Zephyrhills Elementary School
  • Greg shared some videos and pictures from his visits during the Bus Stop Forecast.

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

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