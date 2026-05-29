- Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited a second-grade class at West Zephyrhills Elementary School as they prepped for the end of the school year.
- Greg got to check out their new building, which the students had just moved into after winter break.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits West Zephyrhills Elementary School
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits West Zephyrhills Elementary School
- Greg shared some videos and pictures from his visits during the Bus Stop Forecast.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier
Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier