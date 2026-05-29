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Human bones found near Lakeland; death investigation underway: PCSO

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LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is conducting a death investigation after human bones were found near Lakeland on Thursday.

PCSO deputies said they were dispatched to a wooded area near Fish Hatchery Road and Morgan Combee Road shortly before 8 p.m. on May 28.

Officials said they plan to release more details later today.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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