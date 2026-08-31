Anna Maria Island businesses brace for proposed paid parking plan

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — A controversial proposal to bring paid parking to Anna Maria Island is stirring concern among local business owners who say charging beachgoers to park could cost them customers.

The City of Anna Maria will hold a public hearing Monday at 4 p.m. to present a proposed parking map that divides the island into color-coded zones — including paid parking areas, permit-only residential zones, and time-limited free spots.

'$20 in the hole before you even eat'

Jill DeCosmo, a bartender at Harry's Grill on Gulf Drive, says helping customers find parking has become an unexpected part of her job.

"They're driving around, they're looking for parking. I'm like, 'We parked across the street. It's X amount of dollars an hour,'" DeCosmo said. "I just tell them where to go."

But she worries that if the city charges for parking in her area, customers won't have money left to spend at her restaurant.

"You're paying for your food already and your live entertainment and whatever you're paying for. You're sitting here waiting for your food. You're $20 already in the hole for parking and you didn't even eat yet," she said.

Harry's Grill sits squarely in what the proposed map designates as the largest paid parking zone on the island — a green area covering Gulf Drive and Magnolia Avenue, labeled "Mostly Paid Beach Parking (Limited Permit Only Parking)."

Right now, that stretch of Gulf Drive offers free parallel parking. If the plan moves forward, those spots could require payment.

Impact on vacation rentals and island character

Peter Hortaridis, who manages two restaurants on the island including Skinny's — a 73-year-old island institution — echoes DeCosmo's concerns. One of his businesses, a creamery, also falls within the proposed paid parking zone.

"What are the people supposed to do when they come and they rent? Are they supposed to pay for a parking spot, pay for a permit when they're only here for a vacation?" Hortaridis said.

He worries paid parking could fundamentally change Anna Maria's character.

"I don't think you can put a price on parking because a place like this hasn't been turned into a commercial type vacation spot," he said, comparing the island to more commercialized beach areas like St. Petersburg or Miami.

Hortaridis says he's considering starting a petition and hopes residents will turn out Monday to voice their concerns.

The city's side: 'Intolerable' beach conditions

City officials say the parking study is aimed at solving a real problem: overcrowding.

In April, the Anna Maria City Commission approved spending more than $111,000 on a comprehensive parking study conducted by consulting firm WSP. The firm is now four months into a six-month analysis of every public parking spot on the island.

City commission meeting minutes from April 9 show residents complained about beach overcrowding, with one resident, Pauli Ruggles, describing conditions as "intolerable." Ruggles told commissioners the area between Palm Avenue and Magnolia had become packed with up to 15 commercial beach cabana tents set up in multiple rows, leaving limited space for residents.

Other residents echoed those concerns, saying the beach was becoming "overly commercialized" and urging the commission to take action.

According to city documents, the goal of the parking study is to "balance public access, residential quality of life, and support for local businesses."

What the proposed map shows

The proposed parking map, posted on the city's website ahead of Monday's hearing, divides Anna Maria Island into several color-coded zones:

Green (largest zone): "Mostly Paid Beach Parking (Limited Permit Only Parking)" — covers Gulf Drive and Magnolia Avenue area, the highest-demand tourist corridor

Purple: "Mostly Permit Only Parking (Limited Paid Beach Parking)" — protects residential neighborhoods from overflow parking

Yellow: "Time Limit Customer Parking (2-hour maximum, no cost)" — for quick stops near businesses

Orange: "Employee/Time Limit/Permit Parking" — potentially for restaurant staff and business employees

Pink/Magenta: "Under Review (data still being gathered, options TBD)" — areas still being evaluated

Red outline: No parking zones due to safety concerns, narrow roadways, or emergency access needs

What happens next

Monday's public hearing at 4 p.m. is the first opportunity for community members to weigh in on the proposed parking plan.

According to city documents, an implementation workshop is scheduled for October 22, 2026, where the city will discuss next steps.

The consulting firm WSP is expected to deliver cost estimates for implementation, enforcement strategies, and projected revenue in a final report due this fall.

A draft parking plan is expected in late July, with final recommendations coming in September or October 2026.

Even after a plan is finalized, implementation would likely take additional months, meaning parking meters or payment systems wouldn't appear immediately.

Community divided

The proposal has exposed tensions on the small island between competing interests: tourists seeking beach access, residents frustrated by overcrowding, and businesses caught in the middle.

In season, parking on Anna Maria already becomes scarce. Hortaridis says his restaurant has to monitor its parking lot to prevent beachgoers from parking there instead of paying customers.

Business owners worry that adding a cost to parking will tip the balance — making it harder to attract customers in an already competitive market.

But residents say the current free-for-all system isn't working either, leaving them unable to access beaches in their own community.

The question facing city leaders: Can paid parking solve both problems, or will it create new ones?

Residents and business owners can attend Monday's public hearing at Anna Maria City Hall, 10005 Gulf Drive, at 4 p.m. to share their input before any decisions are made.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.