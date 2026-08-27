Manatee County has $252 million for storm recovery — here's how homeowners can access their share

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County is offering federal hurricane recovery funding to homeowners still dealing with damage from Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton. The public has until Monday to weigh in on proposed changes to how the money will be distributed.

Wednesday's public hearing on the funding plan drew just one attendee — despite $252 million in total recovery funding being available.

Julie Madison, the sole person at the meeting, said she wasn't there for herself.

"I've got friends and neighbors that were impacted by the hurricane. So I just wanted to figure out what that program would look like," Madison said.

WFTS

The funding breakdown

The county has received $252 million in federal HUD funding for storm recovery efforts. Of that:

$75 million is allocated for the Home Recovery Program for homeowners

The remainder goes to infrastructure projects, rental property recovery, and public works

Individual homeowners can receive up to $450,000 to repair, replace, or elevate damaged properties

Deadlines:

Monday, Aug. 30: Pre-applications due and public comment period ends

Who can apply

According to county officials, homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by Hurricanes Debby, Helene or Milton and remains damaged may be eligible. Applicants must also meet income and other requirements.

The program can cover:

Home repairs

Full home replacement

Home elevation

Under proposed changes: Potential reimbursement up to $75,000 for work already completed (if receipts and permits were kept)

Proposed changes

The county is seeking public input on several amendments to its recovery plan.

For homeowners:

A potential reimbursement program (pending final HUD approval)

Changes to contractor management processes

Streamlined application procedures

For infrastructure:

Increased local management of projects

Funding for public works restoration

Madison said one proposed change stood out to her.

"I really like the fact that they have a program now that can help speed up the way that contractors get in touch with owners. I think that that's been a really big problem for a lot of the homeowners. So I love that they added that to this program," she said.

Odugo Ohizu, communications coordinator for Lasting Manatee, explained the contractor process.

"So what we do have is a nature of where the applicant can choose from a vetted list of our contract," Ohizu said. "Contractors for the program in this case, the changes that should a specific contractor be backlogged or have a lot more houses in front of them, our management team can step in to select the first available contractor."

How the program works

Unlike direct payments to residents, the county manages the construction process. Ohizu said this includes handling permits, contracting and code compliance.

"I feel the best part of our project is that our team at Last Humanity will manage everything once you get your award for funding, it's not a direct check to the resident, it's the county taking care of the permits, contracting them, making sure the work is done to code and with compliance, and so that takes a big weight off of the needs," Ohizu said.

Recovery continues two years later

Ohizu described the funding as what HUD calls "funding of last resort."

"And that just means it is there for the people who, despite having maybe access to FEMA or learning about other assistance programs, they still haven't been able to fully get whole again and restore whatever damages were from the storms," Ohizu said.

The county reports the highest number of applications have come from areas most affected by storm surge, including Palmetto, Bradenton, West Bradenton and Cortez.

Of the $252 million in total recovery funding, $75 million has been designated for homeowner assistance.

Application process

County officials say the initial pre-application takes less than 15 minutes and does not require documentation upfront.

"I definitely want homeowners to know that this first step that has to be completed by Monday, August 30th is just a short pre-application, and you don't need to have your documents in order just yet," Ohizu said. "So that's been a big barrier where people are worried about what's needed to get started. It's a very quick barrier to entry. It can take less than 15 minutes for some of our residents."

For those hesitant about the process, Ohizu added: "I would say people who are hesitant to apply perhaps if they have nervousness about talking about their experience or the distress from that storm time, we encourage you to know that you'll be heard with patients, you'll be received with support and that you should just reach out and take that step. Don't be afraid."

Low turnout despite high stakes

Madison, who attended Wednesday's sparsely attended hearing, said public participation matters.

"If you're not speaking up and if you're not paying attention, then your needs are absolutely not going to get met," Madison said.

The public comment period allows residents to provide feedback on the county's plan before it's submitted to HUD for approval.

Next steps

After the Monday deadline, the county will review comments and potentially adjust the plan before submitting it to HUD. Once approved, the county will process applications through eligibility verification, damage assessments, and environmental reviews. Construction funding awards are expected to begin in fall and winter.

How to participate

To apply for the Home Recovery Program:

Complete the pre-application by Monday

Applications take approximately 15 minutes

Documents not required for initial submission

To submit public comment:

Submit comments at to LastingManatee.org by Monday

For more information:

Visit LastingManatee.org





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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.