MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — At just 23, Camden Bedinghaus is beginning his first term representing District 5 on the Manatee County School Board.

A biography provided by the School District of Manatee County describes Bedinghaus as one of Florida’s youngest elected school board members.

WATCH NOW: At 23, one of Florida’s youngest elected school board members takes his seat in Manatee County

At 23, one of Florida’s youngest elected school board members takes his seat in Manatee County

Tampa Bay 28 has reached out to the state for additional information about the ages of elected school board members across Florida to better understand where Bedinghaus ranks among the state’s youngest. We are waiting to hear back.

A lifelong Manatee County resident, Bedinghaus attended schools in the district before earning a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of South Florida.

Now, only a few years removed from being a student himself, he has a seat at the table, making decisions affecting students across the district.

For Bedinghaus, his age isn't just part of his story. He argues it's part of what he brings to the board.

“If you look at the board, no one on besides before me has been to school in 30-plus years,” Bedinghaus told Tampa Bay 28. “They haven't seen the modern system. They don't know the issues that the students are currently struggling with.”

Bringing a younger perspective to the board

Manatee County School District New and returning Manatee County School Board members take the oath of office during Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony.

Bedinghaus said having recently gone through the school system gives him a perspective he believes has been missing from the board.

He attended Sea Breeze Elementary, King Middle School and Lakewood Ranch before eventually attending the University of South Florida.

“I kind of experienced all these levels of education in our county,” Bedinghaus said. “That's what I'm bringing to the board that we don't have right now, a student's perspective.”

He said he doesn't view his role as replacing the experience already represented on the board.

“I'm not here to replace the board,” Bedinghaus said. “I'm here to add a needed perspective to it, something that we don't have right now, and some fresh ideas, fresh energy.”

Mental health helped motivate his run

Bedinghaus told Tampa Bay 28 that concerns about mental health among people his age and younger were part of what motivated him to run for office.

“I saw what was going on with my generation, you know, how anxious and depressed, confused and suicidal my generation is,” Bedinghaus said. “The schools, this is where students are spending most of their time, and we need someone on the board that can relate to them.”

During the interview, Bedinghaus also shared that he knew someone in high school who died by suicide.

“I've seen my friends and I've seen younger people going through issues, and I think we have to make sure they have the support that they need,” he said.

Bedinghaus said he also wants students to leave school with a clearer understanding of what comes next, whether that's college, entering the workforce or joining the military.

Three priorities: reading, parental transparency and financial literacy

When Tampa Bay 28 asked Bedinghaus what three things he would put into action if he could do them immediately, he pointed to reading, parental transparency and financial literacy.

His most immediate proposal centers on reading.

“What I'm proposing is a resolution I'll bring to the board,” Bedinghaus said. “I'm working on it right now that will be to declare a reading emergency in Manatee County.”

Bedinghaus said he is reviewing literacy data and meeting with the superintendent and other district leaders as he works on the proposal.

He told Tampa Bay 28 that one idea is to call a special meeting to examine districts performing better in literacy and look at what they are doing differently.

He also wants the district to review the reading programs it already has in place.

“If something's not working, I'll be the first one to say let's cut a program that's not working and replace it with something that better serves our students,” Bedinghaus said.

District also has its sights set on student learning

Bedinghaus's proposal comes as the School District of Manatee County is beginning its own three-year strategic plan.

The district's Strategic Plan 2026-2029 identifies Student Learning & Support as one of its priority areas. [manateeschools.net], [manateeschools.net]

That provides context for Bedinghaus's proposed reading emergency. Improving student learning is already part of the district's strategic planning, while Bedinghaus says he wants to bring additional urgency to literacy.

Pushing for more parental transparency

Parental transparency is another issue Bedinghaus says he wants to prioritize.

But at 23, Bedinghaus isn't a parent himself.

Tampa Bay 28 asked him about that during our interview.

“I'm not, but I have wonderful parents and five siblings, so I have a big family,” Bedinghaus said. “Growing up with them, I saw how important it was that my parents were involved in my academics and my schools.”

Tampa Bay 28 Tampa Bay 28’s Haley Zarcone speaks with newly elected District 5 School Board member Camden Bedinghaus about the perspective he hopes to bring to the board.

Bedinghaus said conversations with parents during his campaign also helped shape his position.

He said some told him it can be difficult to find information about what's happening in their child's classroom or about programs being used in the schools.

Bedinghaus said he would like to create a more centralized, easy-to-use dashboard for families.

“I want to bring together a transparent, easy-access, very user-friendly dashboard for parents,” he said.

He said that could include information about supplemental programs, vendors and other aspects of students' education that parents may currently have to search multiple places to find.

Financial literacy and life after graduation

The third major issue Bedinghaus identified is financial literacy.

He said his own experience leaving school influenced that priority.

“I didn't have a lot of financial literacy,” Bedinghaus said. “I left school without knowing a lot of finances and skills, like I mentioned, real-world skills.”

Bedinghaus said he wants financial education to include more hands-on learning about issues students will encounter once they leave school, including how to manage money, save and use a bank account.

He said he doesn't want financial education to become another subject where students simply memorize enough information to pass a test.

“If that's just more of learning how to pass a test, nothing's going to change,” he said.

When asked what he would do if he could put three things into action immediately, Bedinghaus summed up his agenda this way:

“The first thing is declare a reading emergency,” Bedinghaus said. “Number two is increase parental transparency through that dashboard I'm talking about. And then number three is a state-of-the-art financial literacy program that goes above and beyond the requirements of the state.”

A family history in Manatee County education

For Bedinghaus, taking his seat also brought his family's connection to Manatee County education full circle.

His grandparents were educators in the district, and Bedinghaus said his family played a major role in the grassroots campaign that ultimately helped him win the seat.

He described seeing his nameplate on the dais during his swearing-in ceremony as “surreal.”

“I was looking at the nameplate on the dais, and what I was thinking is so much went into that nameplate,” Bedinghaus said.

That included his grandparents, who he said were still helping campaign at 80.

“They were out there, they're 80 years old, holding signs on the side of the road for me, waving at cars, handing out palm cards,” Bedinghaus said.

He described going from watching his grandparents serve the district as educators to representing the same district where he went to school as a “full-circle moment.”

Now comes the transition from campaigning on those ideas to attempting to turn them into policy.

Bedinghaus said he hopes what he does next also sends a message to other young people considering getting involved in their communities.

“I want to make sure that every younger person watching this sees me and says, ‘I can do that too,’” Bedinghaus said.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.