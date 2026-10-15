LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL (WFTS) — Brianna and Tyler Larson had wanted a Mini Australian Shepherd for years.

When they saw a four-month-old puppy named Wylder on Good Dog, an online platform that connects prospective pet owners with breeders, they quickly fell in love.

WATCH NOW: Puppy's Parvo fight highlights red flags for pet buyers

Puppy's Parvo fight highlights red flags for pet buyers

“We saw him, we fell in love with him. Everything kind of just worked,” Brianna Larson said. “It was a really quick, easy process.”

The Larsons brought Wylder home on Sept. 15. Within roughly 48 hours, they said he appeared lethargic and began vomiting.

“At first, we were really just blaming it on the nerves,” Tyler Larson said. “Every hour on the hour, every 30 minutes, he started to vomit, and it was not looking good.”

The couple rushed Wylder to a veterinarian, where he tested strongly positive for parvovirus, commonly called parvo.

The Larsons said veterinarians could not definitively determine where or when Wylder contracted the virus.

A fight to save Wylder

Wylder was taken to the Veterinary Medical Center at Lakewood Ranch, where he required intensive care.

The Larsons had purchased pet insurance, but they said Wylder became sick during the policy’s waiting period. With treatment costs quickly reaching into the thousands of dollars, the couple said their financial options began running out.

“We’ve already spent what we comfortably can, and he needs a lot more care than that,” Brianna Larson said. “We had to discuss the option of potentially putting him down.”

That is when the Colby Animal Foundation stepped in.

The Bradenton-based nonprofit helps provide financial assistance to families whose pets face unexpected, life-threatening illnesses or injuries. Wendy Ellis, the organization's president, said the veterinary hospital contacted the foundation after learning the Larsons were struggling to afford Wylder’s ongoing care.

“When they reached out to us, we really wanted to give him a chance,” Ellis said.

The foundation helped cover Wylder’s continued treatment. After six days of intensive veterinary care, he was able to return home.

The Colby Animal Foundation Wylder receives treatment for parvovirus after becoming seriously ill days after his owners brought him home.

“We don’t want to see people that have to make the decision between either signing over a pet to someone else or euthanizing their pet,” Ellis said. “Our main goal is to keep them together.”

Wylder is now back home and thriving.

Medical records belonged to another dog

As the Larsons looked back on the process, they said they discovered another problem: The initial medical documentation they received was not Wylder’s.

“Unfortunately, the medical document we were initially provided was not his actual document, and we didn’t know that until we took him to get tested for parvo,” Brianna Larson said.

Wylder was four months old. According to the Larsons, the documents they initially received were for a one-year-old dog of the same breed.

Tampa Bay 28 Wylder walks with his owners, Brianna and Tyler Larson, and Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone in Lakewood Ranch.

The couple said they later obtained the correct documentation.

Florida Statute § 828.29 establishes health and documentation requirements for dogs covered by the law. The statute requires that each covered dog offered for sale be accompanied by a current official certificate of veterinary inspection. At the time of sale, a copy must be given to the buyer. The statute also lists canine parvo among the required vaccinations for dogs subject to its provisions.

Whether all provisions of the statute apply to an individual sale depends on factors including whether the seller meets the law’s applicable definition of a pet dealer.

What Good Dog says about screening breeders

Tampa Bay 28 contacted Good Dog and asked whether the company was aware of Wylder’s case or a complaint involving the breeder.

We also asked:



How breeders are screened before joining the platform

What health or vaccination records breeders must provide

Whether Good Dog independently verifies those records or confirms they belong to the correct puppy

How breeders are monitored after approval

What happens when a buyer reports that a puppy became seriously ill shortly after purchase

Whether the breeder involved in Wylder’s sale had been reviewed and remained active on the platform

What buyers should independently verify before purchasing a puppy through Good Dog

Good Dog had not responded as of publication.

On its website, Good Dog says every community member must agree to standards that prioritize responsible breeding practices before joining the platform. Those standards cover five areas, including the physical health of breeding dogs and puppies and buyer education and policies.

Good Dog says it assesses each area based on practices reported by the breeder. According to the company, breeders begin with an online questionnaire that its screening team reviews against its community standards. Good Dog says its team may also conduct an online audit and fraud-detection check.

The company’s website also says prospective buyers should ask breeders directly for specific documents, including health-testing results.

What prospective puppy owners should check

Ellis said prospective owners should research breeders, visit the place where the puppies are being raised and ask to see the puppy’s parents when possible.

She said buyers should carefully review veterinary health certificates and vaccination and deworming records before taking a puppy home.

“It’s a red flag if the breeder is not willing to show you those things or if you can’t see where the puppies were living,” Ellis said.

She also said responsible breeders should be willing to answer questions about a puppy’s health, medical history and living conditions.

“Some of them are trustworthy breeders, and some of them aren’t, so you really have to do your due diligence,” Ellis said. “You have to look over those health certificates and make sure they’ve gotten everything they were supposed to have gotten.”

The Larsons hope sharing Wylder’s story encourages other families to slow down, ask questions and carefully examine the records accompanying a new pet.

“It’s just making sure that you’re setting yourself up for success and your new puppy for success,” Brianna Larson said.

She also credited the Veterinary Medical Center at Lakewood Ranch and the Colby Animal Foundation with giving Wylder another chance.

“I just can’t give enough credit to the foundation and the hospital for all they did to save his life and give him the chance that he deserves,” she said.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.