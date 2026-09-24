Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

BRADENTON, Fla. — Severe aplastic anemia affects only two out of every one million people, according to the National Institutes of Health. Amanda Mack was one of them.

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack, said.

"She had a perfect donor. He was 20 years old, lived in a different country," Tanya Mack said. "And she never got to go to transplant."

One week after her death, the Bradenton volleyball community is rallying to keep Mack's memory alive, according to her family and coaches. IMG Academy has permanently retired her No. 24 jersey, and her story is gaining national attention as her family faces overwhelming medical bills despite having insurance, Tanya Mack said.

What is severe aplastic anemia?

Severe aplastic anemia is a bone marrow disorder where the body stops producing enough blood cells, according to NIH.

"Your bone marrow no longer produces white blood cells, platelets — which are the clotting mechanism — and your hemoglobin," Ron Mack, Amanda's father, said. "The cells were being attacked by T cells."

The disease's rarity made diagnosis difficult, Tanya Mack said. When Amanda came home from college in May complaining of headaches, heart palpitations, and extreme fatigue, doctors initially suspected leukemia, Tanya Mack said.

"Her blood levels were critically low," she said.

After multiple transfusions and two bone marrow biopsies at Tampa General Hospital's Cancer Institute, doctors delivered the diagnosis, according to Tanya Mack.

"After about a week, they determined that she had severe aplastic anemia, which is so rare that only 2 out of a million get it," Tanya Mack said.

More information about blood disorders is available through Tampa General Hospital's website, the family said.

The fight for survival

Amanda spent the entire summer at Tampa General Hospital as doctors worked to save her life, her family said. Despite finding a perfect bone marrow match overseas, complications prevented the transplant, according to Tanya Mack.

Her parents stayed by her side every day for months, Ron Mack said.

"We were there every single day, holding her hand, talking to her," Ron Mack said.

Amanda died on September 16, 2026, at 9:16 p.m., her family said.

IMG Academy honors inaugural team star

At IMG Academy in Bradenton, where Amanda spent her senior year, the volleyball program is ensuring her impact isn't forgotten, according to coaches and administrators.

Gilad Doron, director of volleyball at IMG Academy, said Amanda was part of the school's inaugural volleyball team when the program launched three years ago.

"She was already an established, accomplished high-level volleyball player," Doron said. "She was our first Under Armour All-American selection."

The school made the rare decision to retire her No. 24 jersey before she even graduated — an honor typically reserved for All-Americans, Doron said.

When Amanda was hospitalized, Doron sent her a photo of the retired jersey hanging in the gym, he said.

"I hope it brought a smile for her for those few days when she was going through her battles," Doron said.

The jersey now hangs permanently in the gymnasium, visible to the nearly 100 volleyball players currently training at IMG Academy, according to Doron — a dramatic increase from the 25 girls on the inaugural team Amanda helped build, Doron said.

Volleyball community remembers her impact

Beyond her athletic accomplishments, Mack's influence on fellow players is becoming clear, according to her mother.

"I had several people reach out that said, 'Your daughter was instrumental in making sure I continued to play volleyball cause I was ready to quit,'" Tanya Mack said. "She was always there encouraging me, making sure that I never gave up."

Doron said Amanda's dedication was unmatched.

"Every time you come to the gym, Amanda was in the gym," Doron said. "Even when she graduated from IMG, she always came back to train during her breaks. She always had this smile when she touched the ball."

As a teammate, Amanda prioritized the team over individual success, Doron said.

"She always was team first. All the players liked her. She brought joy to everybody," Doron said. "When you love the game and you're infectious in that way, you make players around you better."

A national platform cut short

Amanda's volleyball career had reached national heights, according to her mother. As a high school freshman, she was selected as one of eight athletes nationwide featured in an Under Armour documentary — the only volleyball player chosen, Tanya Mack said.

She went on to play in the Under Armour All-American game her senior year, which aired on ESPN, Tanya Mack said.

"Everything she worked for her whole life kind of came into that moment," Tanya Mack said.

Amanda had just transferred to the College of the Holy Cross to continue her volleyball career when she fell ill last May, according to her mother.

Family faces financial burden

Despite having insurance, the family is facing significant medical expenses from Amanda's months-long hospitalization and treatment, Tanya Mack said. A GoFundMe has been established to help cover costs, according to the family.

The family chose to speak publicly about Amanda's battle to raise awareness about the rare disease, Tanya Mack said.

"Her story needs to be out there," Tanya Mack said. "She lived her life to make everybody else's life better."

Brother reflects on hours in the gym

Brycen Gregg, Amanda's older brother, said he attended countless volleyball tournaments over the years, including a massive event in Kansas City with nearly 100 courts.

"We sat in there for hours and hours, and I'm like, does it ever end?" Gregg said. "And it does. And now I wish I could go to one more game."

Gregg, who is nine years older than Amanda, said he didn't always appreciate his sister's efforts to bring the family together for holidays and events.

"Looking back, I could always have more sisters," Gregg said.

Standing where she played

When Ron Mack returned to IMG Academy's gymnasium this week — where the sound of squeaking shoes and bouncing volleyballs echoed through practice — he reflected on the thousands of hours spent watching his daughter play, he said.

"This sound that we're hearing, this was your everyday life," he was told during the interview.

"Yes, and I wouldn't change a thing," Ron Mack said.

He said seeing the retired jersey triggered memories of "the games and the laughing and cheering and having a good time."

Amanda started playing volleyball at age 6, and the family supported her dreams through years of travel, tournaments, and eventually her move to IMG Academy, Ron Mack said.

Faith provides comfort

The Mack family said Amanda's strong Christian faith is giving them comfort during this difficult time.

"She had a very tight relationship with the Lord," Ron Mack said. "We know in our heart that her relationship was so strong and is strong and continues to be strong."

Tanya Mack said the family wants Amanda's story to inspire others in the volleyball community and beyond.

"We always said, we can all just be more like Amanda," Tanya Mack said.

For Doron, Amanda's presence will remain at IMG Academy every time young players enter the gym, he said.

"When I see all these young girls playing with a smile, I remember her passion and her love to the game," Doron said. "That will stick with me forever."



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.