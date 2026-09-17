BRADENTON, Fla. — Construction crews are hard at work across Bradenton as the city launches a massive infrastructure overhaul to address aging systems that have been in the ground for decades.

The city is managing 51 infrastructure projects — a mix of completed work, ongoing construction, and future plans — targeting water lines, sewer systems, roads, and drainage improvements that affect residents' daily lives.

WATCH: City of Bradenton tackles aging infrastructure with 51 projects

City of Bradenton tackles aging infrastructure with 51 projects

Why so many projects at once?

Kris Eccles, engineering manager for the city's public works and utilities department, says much of Bradenton's infrastructure is reaching the end of its lifespan all at the same time.

"A bulk of the infrastructure is starting to become 50, 60, 70 years old, and it feels like a lot of things are needing to be replaced and repaired at the same time," Eccles explained at Wednesday night's infrastructure open house.

The city is calling the initiative "Face It Fix It" — a systematic approach to identifying and addressing infrastructure needs before they become bigger problems.

Real impact on residents

For neighbors living near the Ironwood drainage improvement project off Cortez Road, the aging infrastructure isn't just an abstract concept — it's something they experience every day.

Bill Hulsey, who lives at Pine Brook Circle and serves on his condominium's board of directors, says low water pressure has been an ongoing issue.

"They're the older buildings and they're fixing their water. Well, they're supposed to hook that water to our water, and we were hoping the pressure will increase," Hulsey said.

The Ironwood project is expected to be complete by December 2026.

Flooding solutions for coastal areas

The city is also investing in drainage improvements to protect neighborhoods from flooding, particularly in coastal communities.

Alphonso Gwyn, a city program coordinator, demonstrated one of the new flood prevention systems being installed — a flap valve designed to keep water out during high tide while allowing drainage when water levels recede.

"When the water is high out by the coastal area, it would not allow the water in. Once the water recedes out, the flap will open up and it lets the water out," Gwyn explained.

Taxpayers not footing most of the bill

Perhaps the most significant aspect of the initiative: residents aren't paying for most of it.

The city has secured nearly $150 million in funding for these infrastructure projects, with more than $100 million coming from outside grants.

"Less than 10% of that funding is from the citizens," Eccles said. "These are outside entities that have, through our identification, provided the funds and made it possible for these projects to happen."

Projects span the entire city

At just 14.4 square miles, the City of Bradenton doesn't have room to expand outward. Instead, officials are focused on improving what's already here — investing in quality of life, public safety, and infrastructure that residents rely on every day.

Projects include:

Water and sewer line replacements

Road repaving and safety improvements

Sidewalk construction

Coastal drainage and seawall studies

A new $17 million wastewater clarifier to improve system capacity

New city park construction at Leecom Park

Downtown police station construction

At Wednesday's open house, the city highlighted between 25 and 30 of the most significant projects — representing both completed work and ongoing construction efforts.

Tracking progress

Residents can track projects and their progress on the city's "Face It Fix It" website.

Bill Hulsey and his neighbor Bill Smith, who attended Wednesday's open house, say they're encouraged by what they're seeing.

"I'm just glad to see they're looking ahead and planning for the future. That's a real smart way to grow," Smith said.

Hulsey added with a smile: "We're just very interested in getting Humpty Dumpty put back together again — getting the street repaved and getting the water pipes connected."

For more information on projects in your neighborhood, visit the City of Bradenton's infrastructure website or contact public works and utilities.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.