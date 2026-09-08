Man with dementia found after Bradenton police issue Silver Alert

UPDATE | Sept. 9, 8:40 p.m. | After a Silver Alert earlier in the evening, police say they intercepted the man "thanks to an app his daughter installed on his phone."

"He'll be on his way home soon," police said in an 8:36 p.m. updated.

The story as originally published continues below:

Bradenton police issued a Silver Alert for a man with dementia on Tuesday around 6:50 p.m.

David Twible, 78, is believed to be driving a gold 2017 Ford Escape with Florida plate #CW80UR, police say. Police believe he may be in Manatee County, according to the alert.

Twible is wearing a long-sleeve gray T-shirt and khaki cargo pants, police said in the alert.

Police asked anyone who sees the man or his car to call 911.

This is a developing story that may be updated.