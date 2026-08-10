3 shot in house in Palmetto, Manatee deputies investigating

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said an investigation is underway after three people were shot in a Palmetto house on Sunday evening.

MCSO said deputies responded to a 911 call at around 9:56 p.m. on Aug. 9 reporting multiple individuals had been shot in a residence in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue East.

Deputies said they arrived on the scene and found three adults with gunshot wounds. All three were transported to the hospital and are expected to recover, per the report.

Deputies said they believe this is a targeted incident and are actively investigating. No arrests have been made, according to MCSO.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.