Busch Gardens announces new Lion & Hyena Ridge animal habitat coming in 2026

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced the launch of its new Lion & Hyena Ridge animal habitat, set to open in 2026.

The Lion & Hyena Ridge is a new immersive animal habitat that expands to over 35,000 square feet of savanna terrain. The theme park said that inside this habitat, a pride of five young male lions and a pair of hyenas will live.

Guests can view the animals through expansive glass viewing areas and shaded pathways that offer a 270-degree perspective.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our newest habitat, the all-new Lion & Hyena Ridge, opening in 2026,” said Brian Bacica, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “This space not only offers our guests a closer look at these incredible species, but also reinforces our commitment to conservation, education, and animal care at the highest standards.”

The new habitat is expected to open in the spring.