Citrus County mother urges teen heart screenings after son's death during football practice

- LaKesha Harrison is a mother from Citrus County whose son collapsed and died from sudden cardiac arrest while he was at football practice at Citrus High School in 2021.
- Now she speaks on the importance of all kids getting a heart screening to identify hidden defects like the one that took her son's life.
- She also talks to Tampa Bay 28 anchor Andrew Kinsey about the new Florida requirement, beginning in the fall, that high school athletes undergo a heart screening before they can try out or play a sport.
How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news
As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.
