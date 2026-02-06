Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Citrus County mother urges teen heart screenings after son's death during football practice

LaKesha Harrison is a mother from Citrus County who's son collapsed and died from sudden cardiac arrest while he was at football practice at Citrus High School in 2021.uck.
teen heart screenings.png
  • LaKesha Harrison is a mother from Citrus County whose son collapsed and died from sudden cardiac arrest while he was at football practice at Citrus High School in 2021.
  • Now she speaks on the importance of all kids getting a heart screening to identify hidden defects like the one that took her son's life.
  • She also talks to Tampa Bay 28 anchor Andrew Kinsey about the new Florida requirement, beginning in the fall, that high school athletes undergo a heart screening before they can try out or play a sport.

How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news

As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.

AI is making fake news harder to spot: How journalists at PolitiFact debunk it

