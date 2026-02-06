Search for hit-and-run driver who crashed into bicyclist in Sarasota causing serious injuries: FHP

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching vehicle involved in a crash with a bicyclist in Sarasota.

FHP said the vehicle collided with a bicyclist near Bee Ridge Road and McIntosh Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle, a 2012 to 2015 Nissan Altima, fled the area.

The 27-year-old bicyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

FHP said it continues to search for the vehicle. The Nissan Altima has heavy front-end damage and a destroyed windshield.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact *FHP or Crimestoppers.