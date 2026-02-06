Search for hit-and-run driver who crashed into bicyclist in Sarasota causing serious injuries: FHP

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching vehicle involved in a crash with a bicyclist in Sarasota.
FHP said the vehicle collided with a bicyclist near Bee Ridge Road and McIntosh Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
The vehicle, a 2012 to 2015 Nissan Altima, fled the area.
The 27-year-old bicyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, officials said.
FHP said it continues to search for the vehicle. The Nissan Altima has heavy front-end damage and a destroyed windshield.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact *FHP or Crimestoppers.
How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news
As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.