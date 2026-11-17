SAFETY HARBOR, FLORIDA — A familiar Tampa Bay restaurant is bringing new life to a longtime gathering place in Safety Harbor, months after the Bar Fly closed its doors.

Frenchy’s has opened a new location in the former Bar Fly space, bringing food, live music, and some familiar faces back to the property.

Watch report from Maya Sargent:

Frenchy’s opens new location in Safety Harbor

“So with any new restaurant, you know, we have our learning curves and everything. But so far, I'd say the community has been great and very welcoming to us,” Kendall Showman, manager on duty said. “They're excited to have us here. Frenchy’s is a common name on the beach, and they're excited to see it come more intercoastal.”

The restaurant is also positioning itself as a new hub for local musicians, with live music scheduled throughout the month and bookings already extending into December and January.

“All the musicians are mostly local,” Showman said.

WFTS Frenchy's opens new Safety Harbor location

For customers, the opening carries additional significance after Bar Fly closed its doors in July. At the time, community members expressed concerns about what the closure would mean for the employees who worked there.

Customers say they are happy to see some familiar workers return.

WFTS Frenchy's opens new spot in Safety Harbor

“Well, you know, this is a great hub. A lot of people that live here come here,” one customer said. “And it's good to see them hire some of the people back. Because we know our bartenders and it's really nice to hang out with them.”

Business here comes as Safety Harbor and other Florida communities wait to see how Amendment 3 could affect local finances.

USF economics professor Michael Snipes said consumer spending accounts for roughly 70% of the nation's gross domestic product, making spending at local businesses an important part of a community's economic health.

“Any change in local business spending or revenue can have big impacts on Main Street, if you will,” Snipes said.

While no additional sales tax has been decided, economic experts say that could be one way governments look to offset financial impacts associated with Amendment 3.

For customers, supporting businesses in Safety Harbor is also about keeping their money in the community.

The Frenchy’s team also hopes the restaurant can draw new visitors to the area, including people who may not have visited the city before.

For now, Safety Harbor leaders are still weighing what could be on the horizon when it comes to potential budget cuts, taxes or fees. One possibility is a fire service fee, which commissioners are expected to vote on in December.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.