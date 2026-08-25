Floridians can offer public comment on possible repeal of some student vaccine requirements

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Floridians now have the opportunity to submit public comment on a proposal that would repeal some vaccine requirements for school students.

If the changes are approved, shots for chickenpox, Hepatitis B, HiB and Pneumococcal disease will no longer be required for Pre-K through 12th grade students in Florida.

The push for more parental choice comes from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Our view has always just been, education is always better than coercion, so we've shied away from coercion," DeSantis said.

Some parents in Pinellas County say a possible repeal would not take any choice away from them, but would enhance the importance of the relationship between parent and pediatrician.

"I encourage parents to look at the big picture, make the decisions that are best for them and their children with their medical professionals and go from there," said parent, Maria Oczko-Canant. "Don't let school entry decisions be the reason you do or do not do something when it comes to medical choices."

Vaccine advocates say they are worried repealing vaccine mandates will cause friction.

"Polling shows that 8 in 10 Florida families agree with long-standing vaccine requirements, right, families just want their kids to stay at school, be healthy, be happy, be with their classmates," said Kas Miller, Director of Florida Families for Vaccines.

Recent data from the CDC shows vaccine exemptions for one or more vaccines have increased in kindergarten-age students across the country.

The State is accepting public comment on the possible repeal of these vaccine mandates until Sept. 14. You can submit your comments here.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.