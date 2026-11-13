TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Families in Tarpon Springs are getting more time before major school consolidation changes take effect after the Pinellas County Superintendent sent emails to families at three schools announcing a recommendation to push back its implementation timeline by one year.

In the emails, Superintendent Hendrick said whhile the District remains confident in the proposed plans, having additional time will "ensure that families, staff, and students have a clear understanding of both the educational opportunities and facility enhancements that will contribute to a successful K-8 experience."

WATCH: Pinellas Superintendent recommends delaying school consolidation plans in Tarpon Springs by 1 year

Pinellas Superintendent recommends delaying school consolidation plans in Tarpon Springs by one year

The changes, originally scheduled to take effect for the 2027-28 school year, will now begin in the 2028-29 school year.

Under the proposal, Tarpon Springs Middle School will become a traditional K-8 school, while Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary school will be moved to the Sunset Hills Elementary School campus and expanded to create a fundamental K-8 school.

For some families, the delay is welcome news. Sunset Hills parents have been advocating for more time to address concerns about the proposed changes.

WFTS Parents react to proposed changes by Pinellas County Superintendent

"We feel great. The community feels great. I feel great," said Christopher Bannon, a Sunset Hills parent. "I think we're not asking too much. I think we're asking for accountability."

Bannon said the district's decision to delay implementation seemed like a common-sense move after parents reviewed the email.

However, not all parents see the additional year as a positive development. Some worry the extended timeline could prolong tensions and divisions within the community.

WFTS Parents react to proposed changes by Pinellas County Superintendent

"I do live in Tarpon Springs. This is my community as well. And it's created a very divisive nature that I didn't expect," said Megan Delgado, PTA Vice President at Tarpon Springs Fundamental. "I just worry the delay allows a year more of that."

Other parents hope the additional time will create opportunities for families to work together, share concerns and find common ground.

Melissa Torres, a parent, said she would like to see a committee or coalition formed with parents, students, and other community members to encourage collaboration and make sure different perspectives are heard.

WFTS Parents react to proposed changes by Pinellas County Superintendent

According to Thursday's emails, the District is recommending that sixth grade be added to Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School beginning next school year. Those students would attend classes in portable classrooms on campus for one year.

The delay still requires approval from the Pinellas County School Board, which is scheduled to consider the proposal at its December 15 meeting.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.