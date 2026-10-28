Pinellas Co. tabling discussion on removal of automated license plate readers

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA — Automated license plate reading cameras, including Flock cameras, will remain along roads in unincorporated Pinellas County for now after county commissioners delayed a decision on whether to remove them.

The Pinellas County Commission voted Tuesday to table the discussion until state lawmakers provide guidance on how the cameras should be regulated.

Some residents have raised concerns about the technology and said they want consistent rules governing its use across Florida.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that they can be used for good, but when I see other sheriffs and other law enforcement agencies and other commissions ending their programs, it tells me it’s not a 100% slam dunk,” Tarpon Springs resident Paul Merola said.

The desire for statewide consistency was one reason commissioners decided to postpone a decision until after the Florida legislative session next year.

“One of the issues that we continue to hear is, you know, there’s inconsistencies,” Commissioner David Eggers said. “Maybe we should get out of it, let the state set policies and then revisit it.”

WFTS License plate readers were back in the spotlight at Tuesday's County Commission meeting

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has maintained that license plate readers are a valuable crime-fighting tool. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said there are just under 300 of the cameras across the county.

Gualtieri told commissioners that if the county had approved an ordinance restricting the cameras on county roads, he would have moved them to other parts of Pinellas County. He also said he wants the Legislature to make license plate reader regulations a priority and is confident lawmakers will take action.

“I can’t state that strongly enough. I mean, 1,000%, 1,000,000%, they are going to do something,” Gualtieri said. “There is no question about it, and they should. And like I told you when I was here last time, I support that because we have to have consistent guardrails.”

Commissioner Vince Nowicki, who brought the issue before the commission, said he wanted county leaders to take action locally rather than wait for Tallahassee.

“It’s interesting that folks agree something needs to get done, but nobody wants to do anything,” Nowicki said.

Commissioners are expected to discuss their legislative priorities during a meeting next month.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.