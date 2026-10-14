Pinellas School Board approves Tarpon Springs school consolidation plans after lengthy debate and criticism

LARGO, FLORIDA — Parents, students, staff and community members packed the Pinellas County School Board meeting Tuesday night as board members debated a controversial school consolidation proposal that has divided the Tarpon Springs community.

The discussion centered on changes affecting Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary, Sunset Hills Elementary and Tarpon Springs Middle School. More than 60 speakers addressed the board, with some supporting the plan and others urging officials to reconsider.

Ultimately, the board approved the proposal.

WFTS Community members packed the School Board meeting on Tuesday

Students also shared their concerns about the impact the changes could have on their schools.

“It makes me really sad to think that I might not have my last year here,” one student told the board. Others encouraged board members to move forward with the proposal.

The approved plan would create a K-8 Fundamental school on the Sunset Hills Elementary campus and combine Sunset Hills Elementary and Tarpon Springs Middle School into a new K-8 school located on the current Middle School campus.

Clearwater – North Pinellas County Tarpon Springs Fundamental parents share thoughts ahead of school board vote Maya Sargent

After many weeks of discussion and public feedback, the school board approved the proposal in a 6-1 vote Tuesday night.

Supporters, including many families from Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School, said the plan preserves the school's culture and staff while allowing the fundamental program to expand.

“The teachers, the staff, they're what are the heart of the school,” parent Maggie Cohn said. “Being able to maintain that has always been the most important piece."

WFTS Some parents say they are excited about the changes

However, many Sunset Hills families argued the proposal comes at the expense of their neighborhood school and the surrounding community.

“If you chose to close our only zoned elementary school and put a lottery school in its place, you are not only hurting the students and faculty of our school, you are forever changing the community,” one Pinellas resident told board members.

Parent Melissa Torres said losing Sunset Hills would mean losing an important part of the area's identity.

WFTS Parents share their thoughts with Tampa Bay 28

“It will lose that real amazing piece of our community, and that's what we really don't want to happen,” Torres said.

Parents Elle and Nicholas Pellegrino echoed those concerns.

“Sunset Hills is part of the community, and to change that will be completely changing the very paradigm of this community,” Pellegino said.

Superintendent Kevin Hendrick said that if the district did not move forward with the approved model, it is likely Sunset Hills could face closure within the next few years because of declining enrollment.

District leaders say they will hold a community meeting to answer questions and walk families through the approved changes. Additional details are expected to be presented to the school board at a meeting later this month.



Share Your Story with Maya



Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

Contact Maya Sargent First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.