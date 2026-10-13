Pushback expected at Tuesday School Board Meeting as Sunset Hills Elementary parents speak out

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County School Board to expected to take a first vote on some school consolidations Tuesday afternoon during their meeting beginning at 5 p.m.

For Tarpon Springs parents, these plans have recently been revised. One of the new proposals for North County is to expand Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School to a K-8 Fundamental School on the Sunset Hills Elementary School campus.

Then, Sunset Hills and Tarpon Springs Middle School will combine to create a K-8 Traditional School on Tarpon Springs Middle's campus.

WFTS Big changes are currently being considered by the School Board for North County

While this is to the relief of some Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School parents, Tampa Bay 28 is hearing from parents at Sunset Hills who opposed this new proposal that came into fruition last week.

Parents at Sunset Hills say they want more time to look over the proposal before a vote is made.

A vote on the future of Sexton Elementary was recently delayed, some parents say they are hoping for the same outcome for Sunset Hills.

We are expecting a big turn out at the School Board meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Tampa Bay 28 will have a crew inside to bring you updates from the meeting as we continue to follow this story.

RECENT COVERAGE: Tarpon Springs Fundamental parents share thoughts ahead of school board vote



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.