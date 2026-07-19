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85-year-old driver dies after truck crashes into retention pond in Pinellas County: FHP

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Florida Highway Patrol
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PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An 85-year-old man died after losing control of his pickup truck and crashing into a retention pond in Pinellas County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the man from Tarpon Springs was driving a Chevy Silverado westbound on County Road 296 west of Belcher Road around 1 p.m.

85-year-old driver dies after truck crashes into retention pond in Pinellas County

The driver lost control of the truck. The vehicle rotated, left the roadway, and entered a nearby retention pond.

The driver was recovered from the water and transported to an area hospital, where he later died, troopers said.

Neighbors share why they're 'adopting-a-drain' as City looks to grow program

The city says about 40 drains have been adopted so far; the goal is 5,500.

Neighbors share why they're 'adopting-a-drain' Neighbors share why they're 'adopting-a-drain' as City looks to grow programas City looks to grow program

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