85-year-old driver dies after truck crashes into retention pond in Pinellas County: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An 85-year-old man died after losing control of his pickup truck and crashing into a retention pond in Pinellas County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the man from Tarpon Springs was driving a Chevy Silverado westbound on County Road 296 west of Belcher Road around 1 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol

The driver lost control of the truck. The vehicle rotated, left the roadway, and entered a nearby retention pond.

The driver was recovered from the water and transported to an area hospital, where he later died, troopers said.