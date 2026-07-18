'This is personal': Neighbors join Clearwater initiative to mitigate stormwater as City looks to grow program

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tampa Bay has seen heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning on Friday, and we're expecting this weather to continue this weekend. These conditions can cause stormwater to carry debris into drains, blocking them and causing issues.

The City of Clearwater is looking to expand its "Adopt-A-Drain" initiative as a way for residents to get involved in efforts to reduce localized flooding that can result from these harsh weather conditions.

For many in Clearwater, terrible weather takes them back to the hurricane impacts two years ago.

"This is personal, I knew those people whose houses were flooded," said Patricia McDaniel, she's lived in the same neighborhood in Clearwater for 48 years.

McDaniel said the hurricane had devastating effects on some of her neighbors.

"The water rushed into all our drains, and sometimes there's those free papers and plastic and bottles, and they all go down and they clog the drain," said McDaniel.

Mitigating stormwater is one of the goals of the City's "Adopt-A-Drain" program.

WFTS

"So back in 2024 when the hurricanes hit, there were quite a couple of areas that have, you know, localized flooding due to the heavy amount of rainfall," said Melody Yin, a sustainability specialist with the City of Clearwater.

HOW DOES THE PROGRAM WORK?

Residents can sign up here by submitting their information here. The City will assign you a drain in your neighborhood and then you can monitor debris levels in the drain, cleaning it out when it needs it, taking care not to get too close to the edge.

The City said about 40 drains have been adopted so far, but that they have a much bigger goal.

"The City has identified 5,500 drains to be adopted," Yin said.

For residents like McDaniel, she said she's thrilled to be able to play her part.

" It's easy," McDaniel said. "I come once a week. I clean out the drain. Kids love it."



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.