Cold weather advisory, freeze warning issued for Tampa Bay area ahead of New Year's Eve drop

TAMPA, Fla. — A cold weather advisory has been issued for the Tampa Bay area on New Year's Eve.

The advisory is in effect for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Manatee, Hardee, DeSoto, and Highlands counties from midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A freeze warning is in effect for Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco counties from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Temps will be in the 30s with wind chills getting as low as 23 degrees.

Make sure to cover your plants, bring pets inside, and use caution when operating space heaters.