Cold weather shelters available across Tampa Bay area

TAMPA. FLA. — With temperatures dropping across the Tampa Bay area and expected to dip below 40 degrees, here are the local cold weather shelters available.

Hillsborough County

According to county officials, cold weather shelters for adults will be activated on Monday night and Tuesday night for the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat who are unable to find other accommodations.

All the following shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Nov. 10 and from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Nov. 11, or until they reach capacity.



Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Hyde Park United Methodist Church (preferred media location) 500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope 110 Parsons Blvd. Brandon, FL 33511

Amazing Love Ministries 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries 2104 Mud Lake Rd. Plant City, 33566

The Portico 1001 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, 33602

All congregate shelters (where people are provided space in a common area with limited to no privacy) are reserved for adults only.

Additionally, Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of two-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. As a requirement, pre-registration is required for motel vouchers by calling 813-209-1176. Phone lines will be open Monday until 5 p.m. or until vouchers run out.

Officials said donations a welcome at the cold weather shelters, they are accepting donations, such as hats, gloves, scarves, socks, and toiletries.

Polk County

The Talbot House Ministries of Lakeland will be open Monday and operating beyond "normal capacity," while seeking canned goods, milk, snacks, pantry staples, money and prayers.

Hernando County

Hernando County Emergency Management, in partnership with the City of Brooksville, is opening a warming center located at the Brooksville Enrichment Center, located at 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34601.

It will open at 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday. But there will be no meals or cots provided. And no pets are allowed.

Citrus County

The Citrus Cold Weather Shelter has officially been activated for the first time this 2025–26 season.

Transportation is also available through Citrus County Transit (please refer to the fliers for weekday and holiday bus schedules).

Citrus County

County officials said the shelter is in need of volunteers and donations.

For more info, visit basicsunited.org or Citrus Cold Weather Shelter.