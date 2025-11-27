Cold weather shelters to open across Tampa Bay

With temperatures expected to drop to or below 40 degrees across the Bay tonight, here are the local cold weather shelters available. This list will be updated as more counties release information.
Hillsborough County
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church
- 500 W. Platt St., Tampa
- Open Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.
- New Life Church
- 8216 N. 13th St., Tampa
- Pet friendly
- Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.
- Legacy Church
- 3416 N. 15th St., Tampa
- Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.
- Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
- 212 S. St. Ave., Building A, Valrico
- donations and volunteers needed
- Open at 6 p.m. on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28
- Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. Families with minor children should call (813) 209-1176 to register.
Citrus County
- Citrus Cold Weather Shelter
- 5113 Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa
- Open at 6 p.m. on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28
- Free transport from Citrus County Transit
Pinellas County
- The Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas reports cold weather shelters may be activated at 6 p.m. on Nov. 27
No information has been provided yet for locations in:
- Pasco County
- Manatee County
- Sarasota County
- Polk County
- Hardee County
- Hernando County
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
