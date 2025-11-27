Cold weather shelters to open across Tampa Bay

With temperatures expected to drop to or below 40 degrees across the Bay tonight, here are the local cold weather shelters available. This list will be updated as more counties release information.

Hillsborough County

Hyde Park United Methodist Church

500 W. Platt St., Tampa Open Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

New Life Church

8216 N. 13th St., Tampa Pet friendly Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

Legacy Church

3416 N. 15th St., Tampa Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 S. St. Ave., Building A, Valrico donations and volunteers needed Open at 6 p.m. on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28

Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. Families with minor children should call (813) 209-1176 to register.

Citrus County

Citrus Cold Weather Shelter

5113 Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa Open at 6 p.m. on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 Free transport from Citrus County Transit





Pinellas County

The Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas reports cold weather shelters may be activated at 6 p.m. on Nov. 27

No information has been provided yet for locations in:



Pasco County

Manatee County

Sarasota County

Polk County

Hardee County

Hernando County

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.