Feeding Tampa Bay serves 1,500 fresh Thanksgiving meals as holiday needs surge

TAMPA, Fla. — A local food bank is serving fresh Thanksgiving meals for families that are facing tighter holiday budgets this year.

At Feeding Tampa Bay's headquarters at the Causeway Center, dozens of turkeys were rolling in and out of ovens today as this nonprofit works to bridge the hunger gap in our community. The organization is preparing hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to help ease the holiday pinch for local families.

Many are feeling the financial strain, especially after the recent government shutdown and the temporary loss of SNAP benefits.

Feeding Tampa Bay said the need this Thanksgiving is unlike anything they've seen before. A spokesperson tells us they've gone from serving just a couple of dozen sit-down meals last year to preparing nearly 1,500 freshly made Thanksgiving dinners this year.

The team has been working around the clock to make sure no family goes without a warm, fresh holiday meal. From the Causeway Center to the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, families across Tampa Bay will have full bellies this Thanksgiving.

"We like to cook from scratch, we want them to really really enjoy this holiday season, feed them with dignity and respect, and we do that by serving whole birds, making all of our own food, and it just gives them that sense of warmth, that sense of family that they need on such a special day, when they're needed," said Chef Daniel from Feeding Tampa Bay.

The holiday season isn't over, and those wanting to support Feeding Tampa Bay can do so by clicking here.



Share Your Story with Annette



Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

Contact Annette Gutierrez First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.