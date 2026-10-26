Deputies seek suspect in string of vehicle burglaries in Sebring: HCSO

SEBRING, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing or attempting to burglarize several vehicles in Sebring.

The incidents happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 24, on Longview Road, Springdale Road and Grouper Drive, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the suspect stole a black and red Sprayground backpack featuring Stewie Griffin.

According to deputies, the suspect appears to be wearing the stolen backpack in surveillance videos released as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7350 or email rtcc@highlandssheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), by dialing **TIPS from a cellphone or through the group's website.

Investigators said anonymous tips submitted through Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a cash reward.