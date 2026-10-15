ELECTION 2026: How to find your polling place in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2026 Florida general election is on November 3. To confirm your polling place, use the Voter Information lookup on the Florida Division of Elections website.

It may take 1-2 business days for new registrations to be available in the system.

What do you do if you can't find your registration in the system?

Contact your county Supervisor of Elections office or call the Division of Elections Voter Assistance Hotline at 1-866-308-6739.

What should I bring to the polling place on election day?

Voters must bring a current, valid photo ID with a signature.

Valid forms of identification are:



Florida driver's license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality (Section 101.043, F.S.).

