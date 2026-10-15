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ELECTION 2026: How to find your polling place in the Tampa Bay area

Polling Place Sign
WFTS
Polling Place Sign
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2026 Florida general election is on November 3. To confirm your polling place, use the Voter Information lookup on the Florida Division of Elections website.

It may take 1-2 business days for new registrations to be available in the system.

What do you do if you can't find your registration in the system?

Contact your county Supervisor of Elections office or call the Division of Elections Voter Assistance Hotline at 1-866-308-6739.

What should I bring to the polling place on election day?

Voters must bring a current, valid photo ID with a signature.

Valid forms of identification are:

  • Florida driver's license
  • Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
  • United States passport
  • Debit or credit card
  • Military identification
  • Student identification
  • Retirement center identification
  • Neighborhood association identification
  • Public assistance identification
  • Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs
  • License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06
  • Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality (Section 101.043, F.S.).

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